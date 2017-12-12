Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has questioned Manchester City's behaviour in the wake of the post-derby fracas.

Pep Guardiola's runaway Premier League leaders triumphed in Sunday's eagerly-anticipated Old Trafford clash, with the 2-1 win at Old Trafford opening up an 11-point gap over the hosts.

Wild celebrations by all connected to City met the final whistle - merrymaking that got under the skin of United, who are understood to have taken exception to the post-match celebrations.

Milk and water are claimed to have been thrown at Mourinho after a reported confrontation with City goalkeeper Ederson, leading to an altercation involving up to 20 players and staff in the crowded corridor leading to the dressing rooms.

The Football Association has given both clubs until Wednesday to reply to a request for observations into an incident the United boss was asked for his take on at the start of the pre-Bournemouth press conference.

"You know, but this press conference is pre-Bournemouth," Mourinho responded curtly. "It is not post-Manchester City,

"That was already done and this press conference is pre-Bournemouth.

Put to him that it has not been possible to speak to him since the incident became public, he added: "You know, but I keep saying this is pre-Bournemouth."

Mourinho was 16 minutes late to the press conference - a period in which Guardiola was addressing the issue to the media ahead of City's trip to Swansea.

The City boss claims his sides celebrations at Old Trafford were "definitely not" over the top, but the United boss seems to disagree.

"He says, he says," Mourinho said. "He says, he says, you know?

"I'm not here to comment on his words. The only thing I can say is that for me it was just a question of diversity - diversity in behaviours, diversity in education. Just that and nothing more than that."