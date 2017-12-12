Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City's celebrations at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying they were "definitely not" over the top.

Manchester United are understood to have taken exception to City's post-match celebrations and an altercation - involving up to 20 players and staff in the crowded corridor leading to the dressing rooms - is believed to have left City coach Mikel Arteta with a head wound.

The Football Association has given both clubs until Wednesday to reply to a request for observations into the incident, but Guardiola does not think City went overboard after their 2-1 win.

When asked if they celebrated too excessively, Guardiola said: "No. Definitely not. We were happy. We won a derby against Manchester United, one of the best rivals we have.

"We celebrated. I think if United win a derby, they celebrate. But where? Inside the locker room. That's what we tried to do and we did.

"After what happened, hopefully it cannot happen again. What happened we will explain to the FA investigation. United will do the same."