Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph admitted that the concession of two quick-fire first-half goals left the Boys in Green chasing the game and vulnerable at the back in their 5-1 World Cup qualifier against Denmark.

Ireland took the lead after just five minutes through centre-half Shane Duffy, but they fell behind thanks to Danish goals just either side of the half-hour mark at the Aviva Stadium.

From there on, Martin O’Neill’s team were chasing this World Cup Russia qualifier second leg, leaving them open at the back. And they were duly hammered with Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen bagging a hat-trick in a 5-1 rout.

"We needed to try and get back into the game so you're going to leave yourself open. We got punished," said Randolph.

"Of course, it was only 2-1.They got two goals in quick succession. We had to go and do the same but it obviously didn't pan out that way. And then what happened, happened,

"It's extremely disappointing obviously. We didn't see that coming. Whenever, before the game. It's done now."

The mixed zone, where journalists try to persuade players to stop for interviews on their way out of the dressing rooms after games, are often tense affairs - particularly following defeats.

Players leaving the Ireland dressing room after Tuesday night’s defeat however, were like men shuffling out of a wake house - heads down and murmuring quiet refusals under their breadth.

Most of them exited through the backdoor and to his credit, Randolph was the only player to fulfil media duties in the mixed zone.

Understandably, the Danes were in better humour as they had booked their passage to next year’s World Cup.