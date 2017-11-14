Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said he felt sadness for the Irish supporters that their World Cup dream is over after the brilliant performance by the visitors to the Aviva Stadium.

The Danes crushed Ireland 5-1 in the World Cup play-off to book their place in Russia on a night of sorrow for the majority of fans in the ground.

He told RTÉ Sport: "I can only have admiration for the Irish as a nation. When the fourth goal went in and the Irish fans started singing Fields of Athenry, it gave me goosebumps."

"I remember sitting in Poland in 2012 watching when the Spain game and they were 4-0 down as well. It gave me goosebumps as well.

"I'm obviously delighted for Denmark but I'm gutted for the Irish. They are amazing fans and great people.

"But for us it has been a long time coming and tonight we showed what a good team we are."

Schmeichel said it was important for his side to keep their cool after conceding the early goal to Shane Duffy and was also sympathetic to his counterpart Darren Randolph.

"There was a long, long way to go. All we needed was one goal. Ireland were still under pressure so for us it was still a came of not panicking and we had that feeling we could create chances.

"We created chances at home and didn’t put them away.

"Darren Randolph, even today, had a great game, he is so unfortunate to be on the losing side.

"From our point of view it’s been a long time since 2012 so we are very, very proud."Much of the victory was down to the brilliant of Christian Eriksen with his hat-trick the inspiration behind the win for Denmark.

The goalkeeper described his team-mate as "amazing".

"There are no literally no words to describe how happy I am he is Danish.

"He is one of the best players in the world but take that aside, as a guy and a person in the dressing-room, he is a guy who can take the hopes of the nation on his shoulders and do magic with it.

"He has done it again tonight and it’s not for the first time."