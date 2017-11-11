Callum O'Dowda said the Republic of Ireland came to Copenhagen to win - but is already relishing the chance to topple the Danes in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The visitors had goalkeeper Darren Randolph to thank for keeping them in the tie after he made some top-drawer saves and offered little in an attacking sense in Saturday night's scoreless World Cup qualifier first leg.

Bristol City midfielder O'Dowda was a surprise starter for Martin O'Neill but he equipped himself well on the right. He certainly wasn't daunted by a raucous Parken Stadium atmosphere, and wants another taste of the big time in a green jersey.

"That's what I want to be doing," he told RTÉ Sport.

"I feel as though I've started off well with Bristol City as well so I'm just delighted to get a start.

"We knew a lot about them anyway but I think we know what what we have to do in Dublin now.

"We wanted to come here and get three points. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We're both in a similar position in terms of ability. It's nice to get it back to Dublin now.

"When you've got balls coming into the box I think we've got the players to deal with those kind of things. We're just delighted we can take it to Dublin without conceding."

Shane Duffy was a tower of strength a the back and echoed his team-mate's sentiments after teh final whistle.

"It was tough," said the Derryman. "It wasn't pretty on our side I would say. We've got it all to do on Tuesday night.

"Sometimes you've just got to do what you've got to do. The main pripoorty tonight was not to lose and not to conceded a goal. We fancy ourselevs at the Aviva."