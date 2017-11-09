Jeff Hendrick's chances of lining out for the Republic of Ireland this weekend have received a timely boost after he completed a training session with the squad.

Both Hendrick and Stephen Ward, who had been doubts in the run up to Ireland's first leg World Cup play-off against Denmark, came through the session without any problems.

The Burnley midfielder was expected to be fit for Saturday's game after a scan of his glute / lower back problem produced a positive result on Wednesday, and the outcome of today's session will be bring further relief to manager Martin O'Neill.

Having taken part in a light training session yesterday, Ward also appears to have regained his fitness in time for the crucial tie.

Meanwhile, captain Seamus Coleman and Jonathan Walters both linked up with the squad ahead of the departure to Copenhagen, while goalkeeper Colin Doyle has returned to his club Bradford City.

Live coverage of Denmark v Ireland on RTÉ2 (7.25pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie from 6pm.