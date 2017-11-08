Jeff Hendrick has handed Martin O'Neill an injury boost after a scan a positive result on his glute / lower back problem.

The Burnley midfielder should be fit to start in the World Cup play-off against Denmark on Saturday.

Hendrick was substituted during his club’s Premier League win over Southampton after 65 minutes on Saturday after sustaining the injury.

He again sat out training today but is expected to take part in a fitness session this afternoon.

Left-back Stephen Ward has also resumed light training after sitting out yesterday's session.

More to follow...

Live coverage of Denmark v Ireland on RTÉ2 (7.25pm), live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and live blog on RTÉ.ie from 6pm.