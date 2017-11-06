Cork City's Kieran Sadlier celebrated his FAI Cup-winning penalty with old friend Sean Maguire, and said he’s now on a mission to emulate the striker’s feats on Leeside.

Twelve months after Maguire broke Dundalk hearts with an extra-time winner in the decider, Sadlier slammed home the crucial penalty in a nerve-jangling shootout to keep the trophy in Cork.

He arrived at Turner’s Cross last July – just as Maguire was heading out the door to Preston North End – and admitted the Kilkenny man had played a big part in his decision to move down from Sligo Rovers.

The pair played together at West Ham, and now, having both scored winners for Cork in the cup final, share a golden piece of history.

"It is quite ironic that’s happened," Sadlier said afterwards.

"Seanie had a massive influence in me coming here; he’s one of my good friends. I can thank him for getting me down here.

"He was in the changing rooms, I was celebrating with him on the pitch after. I’d love to follow in his footsteps and do what he’s done. That was maybe the start of it."

Sadlier rose from the bench to help Cork claw their way back into the contest after Niclas Vemmelund’s extra-time header looked to have swung it for Cork.

Another substitute, Achille Campion, levelled it up and after Mark McNulty saved Michael Duffy’s effort in the penalty shootout, Sadlier kept his cool.

"I’m over the moon," he added. "It was our objective in the season to win trophies. There’s not much to be said now. We’ve done it.

"Winning the double in my first season here is a massive highlight. I wanted to come off the bench and make an impact.

"It was a bit of a blur really. I don’t think there’s any feeling like it. If I’d missed I don’t think I’d ever have forgotten it."