James McClean has criticised the Match of the Day programme for failing to show footage of fans throwing objects at him during West Brom's Premier League clash against Huddersfield on Saturday.

The BBC show included a clip of McClean's tackle on Tom Ince, which earned the Republic of Ireland player a yellow card, but didn't pick up the hostile crowd reaction that followed.

The programme's failure to address the incident prompted McClean to vent his frustration on Twitter, in which he claims that bottles, coins and lighters were among the projectiles that were thrown at him.

Convenient how match of the day cameras pick up my tackle, But fail to pick up bottles, coins and lighters been throwing in same incident 👀 — James McClean (@JamesMcC_14) November 4, 2017

McClean also took to Instagram to condemn the actions of those in the crowd who threw the objects, calling them "cowards, not hard men".

"Frustrating is the best word to describe today," he wrote.

"P.s launching bottles and other objects from up in the stands make (sic) you cowards not hard men."