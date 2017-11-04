Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Sam Vokes headed Burnley to sixth place in the Premier League as the Clarets edged home 1-0 at Southampton.

Striker Vokes ended a five-match barren league spell with his first Premier League goal since bagging a brace in the opening-day 3-2 win at Chelsea.

Southampton pushed hard throughout the second half but Sean Dyche's men prevailed by netting the game's only goal.

Dyche showed again why he has been linked to the vacant Everton managerial role as he masterminded another important win for his high-flying Clarets.

Burnley's victory saw them leapfrog Liverpool, who were due to face West Ham in Saturday's late kick-off.

Swansea 0-1 Brighton

Glenn Murray claimed his fourth goal in three Premier League games to hand Brighton a 1-0 win at Swansea.

The former Crystal Palace striker bundled the ball home with his thigh in an untidy but pivotal finish for Chris Hughton's Seagulls.

Rajiv van La Parra curled home a fine strike for his maiden Premier League goal as 10-man Huddersfield held on for a 1-0 home win over West Brom.

The hosts had Christopher Schindler sent off for two bookable offences, but were still able to grind out an impressive victory.

Newcastle United 0-1 Bournemouth

Steve Cook's added-time goal stole Bournemouth a vital 1-0 win at Newcastle, to move Eddie Howe's side out of the relegation zone.

Cook's late header ensured Howe's men claimed just their second league win since September.

The St James' Park clash appeared to be heading for a dispiriting goalless draw, especially when Marc Pugh missed a gilt-edged chance for Bournemouth late on.

But at the last Cook popped up to rise highest from a corner and head the Cherries to a deserved victory.

