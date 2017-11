Midfielder N'Golo Kante will be given every chance to return from a hamstring injury when Chelsea play Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Kante could be joined in midfield by former Leicester team-mate Danny Drinkwater, who could make his first Premier League start for Chelsea.

Right wing-back Victor Moses (hamstring) is the only definite absentee, with captain Gary Cahill poised to start in defence despite his early tactical substitution in the loss at Roma.