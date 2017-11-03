Cork City and old rivals Dundalk are anticipating another tight encounter this weekend, when the pair meet for a third consecutive time in the FAI Cup final.

Reigning cup holders Cork go into this tie as the newly crowned SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions, and are chasing history as they go in search of a cup double. Two Cork teams have previously achieved this feat, but Cork City are aiming to win their first in the club's 33-year history.

Cork City boss John Caulfield is content with what his side has achieved already this year, but admits that securing the elusive double is an intriguing prospect.

"We’re in the history books already this year with our league performances and the incredible start we had for two-thirds of the season," he told RTÉ Sport on Morning Ireland.

"We won the cup last year and it was fantastic. Obviously after winning the league this year, it would be the icing on the cake. At the same time we haven’t talked too much about it because we were so focused on the league.

"We had progressed through the rounds and it’s sweet that you win the league and now you’re in the cup final and going for the double.

"Two Cork teams in history have done it, but Cork City have never done it. From our point of view, it’s a fantastic day to look forward to and we know we’re going to have to play exceptionally well. We’re up against Dundalk, who have been a fantastic team as well."

Fine margins have separated Cork and Dundalk in previous finals, with both sides winning their respective titles in extra-time. Richie Towell settled the 2015 decider to secure the double for Dundalk, while Seán Maguire was the hero for Cork last year.

Dundalk's David McMillan

Dundalk striker David McMillan expects something similar to materialise in the 2017 edition of their rivalry, and says he will have to be alert for whatever chances come his way at the weekend.

Speaking to RTÉ, he said: "A player like myself as a striker has to be ready for maybe only that one chance you get in the game and that may be the only opportunity to win it.

"It’s (the rivalry) been good for the league. For the fans, I’m sure they enjoy it and it adds a little bit of spice to it because there’s been so many good games between us over the last three or four years.

"It was a title decider in my first season here. There’s been three cup finals, there was the big game last year and this year (there was) a big league game between the two sides.

"It’s one to be enjoyed. We know them well, they know us well. It’ll be a tight game on Sunday, but one we’re hopeful we can come out on top on.

"Just looking back on the last two finals, they’ve gone right through to extra-time. One goal has won it and there’s no reason to think Sunday will be any different. That means that you’ve got to be absolutely ready."

Both the men's and women's FAI Cup finals are taking place this Sunday, with Cork City facing UCD in the women's decider at 12pm. The men's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final will follow at 3.30pm.

