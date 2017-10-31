Everton are interested in speaking to Burnley manager Sean Dyche with a view to inviting him to be their new manager, according to Sky Sports.

Dyche has recently been linked with the position following Ronald Koeman's departure, with bookmakers picking him as an early favourite to take over. Watford's Marco Silva and the out-of-work David Moyes were also given odds for the job.

Burnley are enjoying a successful start to the Premier League season under Dyche, who is celebrating five years in charge at Turf Moor. They have 16 points from their opening 10 games, which puts them in seventh place on the table.

Koeman's time in charge of the Merseyside club ended last week following a 5-2 defeat to Arsenal, which left Everton siting in the bottom three of the Premier League table.

Everton U23 manager David Unsworth has stepped in at Goodison Park on an interim basis.

Burnley defender Stephen Ward has praised Dyche for his work at the club, and admitted that it would be unfortunate to lose him.

"It'd be a blow (to lose Dyche), of course," the Republic of Ireland player said.

"It's no surprise he's being linked here, there and everywhere given the job he's done here. We can't think about that. It's down to the club and the manager himself.

"If he stays it'll be great for us. You'd have to ask him his own opinion.