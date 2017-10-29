Jose Mourinho has expressed his unhappiness with Manchester United fans over what he regards as unfair treatment of Romelu Lukaku.

Saturday's 1-0 home victory over Tottenham saw striker Lukaku fail to score for a fifth successive game but he did set up substitute Anthony Martial's 81st-minute winner, moments after hitting the post with a header.

Regarding the Belgian, who has netted 11 goals for the club this season, United boss Mourinho told MUTV: "I would like the supporters to explain to me why they don't support him so much because he gives everything.

"I think it is not fair when scoring the goal or not scoring the goal makes the whole difference. I don't think it is fair at all. So, I'm a bit disappointed - but not with him. With him (I am) very pleased."

When the final whistle sounded at Old Trafford on Saturday, Mourinho, whose decision to replace Marcus Rashford with Martial in the 70th minute prompted some jeers around the ground, held a finger to his lips as he looked directly into a television camera.

He subsequently said when asked about the gesture: "Some people speak too much...calm down, relax."

Mourinho was full of praise for his team after a return to winning ways in the Premier League for United following the 0-0 draw at Liverpool and last weekend's shock 2-1 loss at Huddersfield.

Having been critical of his players after the defeat at the John Smith's Stadium, the Portuguese said of the Tottenham game: "If the result is 0-0 or 1-1, my feelings with the players would be the same.

"They gave everything, every ball was like the most important ball of their career. The focus and concentration was there against a quality team.

"We played well. To play well against a very good team feels even better."

While second-placed United are five points behind Manchester City, the gap between third-placed Tottenham and the leaders is now eight points.

Saturday's defeat was another disappointment for the north London outfit, three days on from a 3-2 loss to West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino's team have been brought back down to earth with a bump after thrashing Liverpool 4-1 in the league last weekend.

With a Champions League clash against Real Madrid to come on Wednesday, midfielder Dele Alli has stressed the importance of Spurs not letting the back-to-back defeats throw them off kilter.

"We don't just want to compete, we want to win and as a team," the England international said. "We're frustrated but now we have two big games coming up, Real Madrid and Crystal Palace (in the league next Sunday) so it's important we learn from this, work on what's gone wrong and keep building as a team.

"We're still in a fantastic position and we've been in good form, so we can't let this knock us back."