Jose Mourinho hailed an improved attitude from Manchester United after they edged out Premier League title rivals Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was heavily critical of his side after last week's defeat at newly-promoted Huddersfield but felt his charges delivered a much-improved performance in the 1-0 win over Spurs.

Substitute Anthony Martial's 81st-minute strike settled a tight contest but Mourinho insists he would have been satisfied had United failed to make a breakthrough or even if they had lost late on.

The Portuguese told Sky Sports: "I was so disappointed at Huddersfield because it looks like in that match we didn't know the responsibility, we didn't know the ambition, we didn't know that every point is a precious point.

"Today if we drew the match or even if in the last minute we concede a goal and we lose 1-0, I wouldn't be against the players because I felt from minute one every ball was like the last ball of their careers. They gave absolutely everything, so I'm really happy with them and obviously with the result.

"We played well, I think we played well. To play well against a very, very good team feels even better."

Dele Alli failed to make meaningful contact following a Christian Eriksen ball over the top while Romelu Lukaku hit the post shortly before Martial's opener in a game that was largely devoid of action.

Mourinho, though, believes United deserved to walk away with the spoils, adding: "The only team that had opportunities was us, Dele Alli had a chance but apart from that we controlled them very well and we had more chances to win the match."

The decisive moment of the game came when an unmarked Lukaku flicked on for Martial - who came on for Marcus Rashford - to send a bobbling left-foot shot low across Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

It was the fourth time Martial had scored after coming off the bench this season and when asked whether he thought he deserved a more prominent role, the Frenchman said: "I want to play.

"I don't want to be on the bench but Rashford plays good too, so the manager tries to give us a chance. It was important for us to win and I'm happy to score."