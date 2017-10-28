Sligo Rovers have confirmed that Kyle Callan-McFadden and Rhys McCabe are among eight players contracted for the 2018 season after the club avoided relegation on the final day of the season.

Rovers' hard-earned point away to Drogheda United and Galway's defeat against Dundalk ensured the Bit O'Red's Premier Division survival.

The duo join Michael Schlingermann, Regan Donelon, Craig Roddan, Jack Keaney, John Mahon and Ed McGinty as signed for 2018.

Manager Gerard Lyttle said it was vital the club moved quickly to secure the services of their players.

"It's important we move quickly and don't stall. It's hard times as well for players out of contract. It's been difficult the last month or so to keep the head and not knowing where there future is," he said.

"In the next week or two it's going to be all hands to the pump in terms of speaking to players. For the players that aren't going to be here it's important we show the respect and speak to them and move on.

"For me Kyle is one of the best centre backs in the league. He's got everything, he puts his body on the line. He can play as well, he's got a turn of pace and attacks the ball really well. More important what he has shown me is huge leadership qualities in this campaign. He grew in confidence and he became a man in a matter of months.

Rhys McCabe

"Rhys' qualities are right through. He's got all you want as a midfielder and his talents are very clear. Again he has that leadership. He gelled the squad together. He kept people motivated and he's really important for the future of this club.

"It's important we can keep players like Rhys and Kyle and it's a standard for us.

Callan-McFadden said: "I'm delighted to be here for another year. I really want us to push on next season.

"I've loved it here this year. This league is very under-rated. I've really enjoyed my time here so I'm delighted to stay for another year.

"In the first two or three games it took me a while to find my feet. Playing in America, it's a much slower pace to the game. It's really in your face here.

"After those first two or three games, I started to find my feet and then I really started to enjoy myself. I think that showed in some of performances as well."

Callan-McFadden said he relished the atmosphere in the Rovers dressing room

"The lads are great. It's one of the tightest groups I've worked with. It shows how tight we were to get us out of this relegation battle. The gaffer came in and he said it was his job to keep us out of the division below and he did.

"We're a close knit team and we're really looking forward to next season to do better things.

"We want to go into pre-season and hit the ground running. Hopefully we can end up the table higher. This is about building for next season."