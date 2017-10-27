Drogheda United 0-0 Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers' hard-earned point in United Park and Galway's defeat against Dundalk ensured the Bit O'Red's Premier Division survival without too much nail-biting.

Only wins for Galway and Drogheda would have seen Sligo join the Boynesiders and Finn Harps in the First Division and that scenario didn't look likely as the final-round games unfolded.

This match was a slow burner and 15 minutes had elapsed before either side managed a shot at goal, John Russell eventually pulling a 20-yard effort wide of the Drogheda net.

Chris Mulhall immediately replied with a shot from similar distance at the other end that warmed the hands of Sligo keeper Shaun Patton.

Both sides were guilty of wasting possession and the game was almost half an hour old when the next scoring opportunity arrived, Russell’s effort fired straight at Stephen McGuinness.

A great first touch allowed Jamie McDonagh cut in from the right and send another long-range effort flashing wide of McGuinness’ goal.

Coming up to half-time the Bit O’Red started to take a firm grip of the game and Vinny Faherty headed just wide before Russell once again went close, this time with a dipping 20-yard shot.

With Dundalk 3-1 ahead in Eamonn Deacy Park at half-time Sligo were well on course to retain their Premier status, but they came out for the second half looking to kill off this game.

Inside five minutes a Jack Keaney piledriver was well saved by McGuinness, Greg Moorhouse flicked a Rhys McCabe cross inches wide and a Gary Boylan centre struck the crossbar.

However, there was a nervy moment for the Sligo defence after 51 minutes when Kyle McFadden had to nod off his own goal-line to deny Dave Mulcahy the lead goal.

Jamie McDonagh's great run ended with a disappointing shot as the visitors continued to look more likely to score, and Sean Brennan headed off his own line to deny Faherty before Kyle McFadden and Seamus Sharkey both had efforts saved by McGuinness.

Sligo suffered a blow in the 64th minute when Patton was injured after a late tackle by substitute Thomas Byrne and had to be replaced between the sticks by Ed McGinty.

The reserve keeper almost had to pick the ball out of the net inside two minutes as Byrne and Stephen Meaney combined to set up Ryan McEvoy whose rising shot just cleared the bar.

Byrne's introduction had given Drogheda more of a cutting edge, but it was Mark Doyle who had their next opportunity, slicing into the side netting after being set up by Chris Mulhall.

McFadden had the best of Sligo's opportunities in the latter stages, but he was again denied by the brilliance of McGuinness as the game ended in stalemate.

DROGHEDA UNITED: Stephen McGuinness; Shane Elworthy, Dave Mulcahy, Kevin Farragher, Stephen Dunne; Adam Wixted (Thomas Byrne 58), Ryan McEvoy, Sean Brennan (Jamie Hollywood 90 +4min), Mark Doyle; Stephen Meaney (Sean Russell 82), Chris Mulhall. Subs not used: Colm Deasy, Lloyd Buckley, Conor Kane, Dylan Sweeney.

SLIGO ROVERS: Shaun Patton (Ed McGinty 64); Seamus Sharkey, Mick Leahy, Kyle McFadden, Gary Boylan; Rhys McCabe, John Russell, Jack Keaney; Jamie McDonagh (Raffaele Cretaro 70), Vinny Faherty, Greg Moorhouse (Benny Igiehon 83). Subs not used: Daniel Kearns, Chris Kenny, Omar Haughton, John Mahon.

REFEREE: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).