Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill will name his squad for the upcoming World Cup play-off games against Denmark at 1pm today.

Ireland travel to Copenhagen for the first leg on Saturday 11 November before the return leg in Dublin three days later.

O'Neill's hand has been boosted by the news that James McCarthy made his first competitive start for Everton since February in last night's 2-1 League Cup defeat to Chelsea.

McCarthy has been hampered by a knee injury this term and although O'Neill named him in his squad for the games against Moldova and Wales, the midfielder didn't feature in either win.

Jonathan Walters is the sole injury concern.

A knee injury has kept him sidelined since the start of September and Burnley manager Sean Dyche has given him a slim chance of making the two games.

Striker Shane Long, who missed out on the win over Wales through injury, has started Southampton’s last two league games, while defender Shane Duffy is also due to be including having overcome a groin injury and stood out as Brighton recorded a 3-0 victory over West Ham last weekend.