Another night another win for Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's well-drilled Red Devils came away from Benfica with a 1-0 Champions League victory. They're top of Group A and second in the Premier League, unbeaten so far this season.

But will their pragmatic style ultimately cost them? The RTÉ panel discussed the pros and cons of the Mourinho way after last night's game, with Didi Hamann telling fans to expect more of the same for the rest of the campaign.

"I wouldn't even go as far as third gear, I think they were pretty much in reverse gear for most of the game," the German said.

"They didn't take care of the ball well enough, they hardly created a goalscoring opportunity, the game was decided by a mistake by the young goalkeeper unfortunately. United didn't play well, but for 90 minutes I don't think De Gea was tested once.

"That shows where this team is at the moment. This was not vintage Manchester United. This was a workmanlike performance, they did what they had to do.

"For a team to play against any United side and not have one shot on target I think shows where Benfica is. I think tonight showed more about Benfica than it did about United.

"I don't think we'll see a United performance, for the whole season, where for 90 minutes you go away saying, 'this was mesmerising', as we've seen with City this year. This is just not the team or it's just not set up to pulverise teams the way Manchester City do."

Damien Duff, who played under Mourinho at Chelsea, agreed United had been under-par in Lisbon but said the result was all that mattered to the boss.

"There was a lack of energy the whole night through. Whether it was the players - it definitely hasn't come from Mourinho - maybe the players disrespected the tie, with where Benfica are at. The whole energy about the stadium... it wasn't even full. But for me it's job done and he'll move on to Saturday."

Richie Sadlier agreed the three points are ultimately the most important thing but feels there's blemishes in the team that need to be addressed.

"(Mourinho) can't be happy. You describe him as someone with an attention to detail. Timing runs, not getting caught offside, the link-up play between the wide men and the front man, the hold-up play from Lukaku, the variety in your attacking play, how many different ways can you carve open a defence? In all of those departments, they looked very average."