Tuesday night's Premier Division title win brought back happy memories for Cork City captain Alan Bennett.

In 2005 Bennett was at the start of his career as Cork City clinched the Premier Division title with a 2-0 victory in an winner-takes-all clash with second placed Derry City on the final day of the season at Turners Cross.

.@CorkCityfc's Alan Bennett takes a moment out of the celebrations to pay tribute to the @Derrycityfc players pic.twitter.com/GgBS8pxNEC — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 17, 2017

Twelve years on, the stakes weren’t quite as high as a nil-all draw with the Candystripes on Leeside saw City crowned champions again.

"Pretty pumped!" grinned Bennett, who left for England shortly after Cork’s last Premier Division title, moving first to Reading then Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers, Cheltenham Town and AFC Wimbledon before moving home in time for the 2015 season.

"It brings me back to Derry in 2005 when we won the League as well. It’s funny how it goes and history repeats itself. It was brilliant."

Since his return home Bennett has been on Cork sides that finished second to Dundalk two years on the bounce. They were second best to the Lilywhites in the Premier League in 2014 as well so this win was particularly sweet.

"It doesn’t happen very often and this club needs to be up there more often in my opinion. We have been second three times in-a-row, to finally get there this year is great," he said, speaking to RTÉ Sport.

Bennett didn’t get his hands on the Premier Division trophy at Turners Cross on Tuesday night – that will happen yet – but he was given the man of the match award.

Bennett organises his defence

"They had to give it to a defender after a nil-all draw!" he joked. "I’m very proud of our back four all season, it’s quite a young back four, all great lads and I’m really proud of them.

"It wasn’t pretty, but two clean sheets got us over the line and only 19 goals conceded all year. Take out two games when we conceded five and that’s 14 in 30 games - that’s what championship seasons are built on.

"Obviously the lads up front did their stuff early doors and we got the points on the board."

Cork clinched the title with two games to spare and solid defence was the foundation of their success.

The two games Bennett referred to were a 2-1 defeat to Limerick and a 3-1 reverse to Shamrock Rovers, both in September – the only occasions they conceded more than one goal in a single game during a dominant league season.

At the start of the year they went 22 games unbeaten, an incredible run that included 21 wins, though they stuttered a somewhat in recent months after leading goal-scorer Sean Maguire’s summer move to Preston North End.