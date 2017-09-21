Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has called on supporters to "move on" after courting controversy with a chant in honour of the free-scoring Belgian.

The 24-year-old has settled well into life at Old Trafford since his £75m summer switch from Everton and is the club’s leading goalscorer with seven goals in as many games.

While fans have warmed quickly to the striker, one particular chant - sung to the tune of the 'Made of Stone' by the Stone Roses - has caused controversy as it makes reference to the striker being well-endowed.

Anti-discriminatory groups alike have called for people to stop singing the song, while Kick It Out have subsequently written to the club, after deeming the song "offensive and discriminatory".

Lukaku addressed the issue today ahead of United’s Premier League clash away to Southampton this weekend.

Romelu: "Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let’s move on together. #RespectEachOther" — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 21, 2017

United contacted relevant bodies to see whether the song could be categorised as racism by the letter of the law, while saying in a statement they have a "zero tolerance towards all forms of discrimination".

The club posted on social media ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Burton that "action will be taken against any offensive behaviour", reminding supporters of the club's commitment to inclusivity.