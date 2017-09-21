The Reds are top of the money league once more.

Manchester United have earned more than half a billion pounds for the second successive year, with a record-breaking revenue of £581.2million (€658.2m).

While Jose Mourinho's men stuttered home sixth in the Premier League and went without Champions League football, the money-making machine was still in full flow last season.

United last year became the first British club to break the half-billion mark and have improved on that position, with revenue rising from £515.3m to £581.2m for the year ending 30 June 2017.

The club - who in January returned to the top of the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time since 2005 - achieved a record operating profit of £80.8m and record earnings of £199.8m before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Ed Woodward

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "We concluded a successful 2016/17 season with a total of three trophies and a return to Champions League football.

"The year saw us set record revenues of over £581m and achieve a record EBITDA of £199.8m.

"We are pleased with the investment in our squad and look forward to an exciting season."

The club reduced their debt from £260.1m to £213.1m. In 2004, before the Glazer family completed their leveraged takeover of the club, United were virtually debt free.

Following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof, United's wage bill (which includes transfer fees up until 30 June) rose by £31.3m to £263.5m - the biggest in the Premier League.