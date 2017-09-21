Jon Walters remains an injury concern for Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill after Burnley admitted they are unsure when the bustling forward will return to action.

O’Neill will name his provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers at home to Moldova (6 October) and away to Wales (9 October) on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old will again be absent for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield with a knee injury and manager Sean Dyche was unable to give any time frame for Walters’ availability.

"He's got to let his knee settle down a little bit. His knee flared up a bit, so we’re not sure on timescales with that," he said.

Walters suffered a minor ankle ligament problem earlier in the season but recovered to play in the disappointing 1-1 draw in Georgia.

The experienced striker was absent for the Carabao Cup extra-time defeat to Leeds United on Tuesday night.

James McCarthy is also battling his way back to fitness, with Everton manager Ronald Koeman hoping the midfielder will return to training next week.

The 41-cap international has not played a game since picking up a knee injury in the 3-2 Premier League defeat to Spurs last March, while his appearances for his country last October led to a war of words between Everton and Ireland team management.