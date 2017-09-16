Stephen Bradley wants to follow Dundalk's example by using EA Sports Cup glory as a catalyst for a prolonged spell off success.

The Lilywhites beat Shamrock Rovers in the League Cup final three years ago and went on to claim three league titles, an FAI Cup and break new ground for an Irish club in Europe.

This afternoon, the teams meet at Tallaght Stadium in this year's final (3pm), with Hoops boss Bradley desperate for his players to get a taste of silver.

"When I was playing I don’t think the teams I played for took the League Cup too seriously," Bradley told the club's website.

"We used to chop and change our team. But I think you’ve seen this year that teams have taken it seriously because it’s a great competition to go and win.

"When Dundalk started on this winning run a few years back the first competition they won was this cup.

"Winning something helps that development and gets that winning mentality into the group and hopefully we can do that."

Rovers are third in the Premier Division table, 12 points behind Dundalk who themselves are 14 points off champions elect Cork City.

The two meet in the FAI Cup semi-finals as well so although the league is beyond them, both camps can reasonably be eyeing a cup double.

Bradley is braced for a ding-dong battle.

"It’s probably the two in-form teams in the country at the moment going up against each other," he said.

"Someone has to lose but it has all the makings of a great game and one we’re really looking forward to.

"They’re a very good side and have some top players. We know it’s going to be a tough game but we’ve beaten them twice so I think we’ve shown this year we can cause them major problems going forward.

"It’s big for our group. The earlier we can win something as a group the better because it’ll only help speed up the process of what we’re trying to do."

Lee Grace is cup-tied for Rovers, but Gary Shaw returns having broke a bone in his face against Cork City.

