Dundalk's success over the last few years has given them an insatiable hunger for silver, according to Brian Gartland, who has his sights set on another EA Sports Cup triumph.

The Lilywhites take on Shamrock Rovers tomorrow afternoon (3pm) at Tallaght Stadium still dreaming of a cup double.

Cork City might have one hand on the Airtricity League Premier Division title, but Stephen Kenny's men are in the last four of the FAI Cup - where they'll also take on the Hoops - and just 90 minutes away from a trophy.

Three years ago Dundalk beat Rovers 3-2 to lift the EA Sports Cup. Since then they've claimed three league titles, an FAI Cup and embarked on a memorable European odyssey but Gartland insisted their desire for glory has not dimmed.

"When you get one it never goes away, that hunger," he told the club's website.

"When you get a taste of winning things you want to win more and more.

"We know it's going to be a difficult game."

"Winning it three years ago was a great day for us. There are some great memories from that day but this time we are going to Shamrock Rovers' back yard in Tallaght.

"We are in good form though and looking forward to it.

"We know it's going to be a difficult game, we are expecting a tough tie but we have prepared well this week and hopefully we can go there and add to our collection."

Dundalk have hit form at the business end of the campaign. They're 14 points off table-toppers Cork but have slipped into top gear in recent weeks.

They're playing with a real swagger, and Gartland is keen to capitalise on the confidence flowing through the camp.

"Last week we put in a very good performance against Drogheda United," he said. "We took control of the game and closed it out to get into the semi-finals.

"We have had some good performances in the last few weeks. We are flying at the moment.

"We want to keep this going and keep our standards high. We want to play as well as we can each week and carry it into the cups. We have a chance to gain some silverware this weekend and that is massive, especially for the lads who haven't won things before."