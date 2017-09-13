The Football Association of Ireland has launched an investigation into alleged match-fixing surrounding the friendly match between Bray Wanderers and Waterford on Friday, September 8 at the Carlisle Grounds.

Upon receipt of a complaint the FAI notified An Garda Siochanna and has now launched an investigation into alleged breaches of FAI Rules.

The news was announced in a short media release, which concluded: "The FAI has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing."

Bray, who have been in conflict with the League of Ireland already this year over unpaid wages to players, responded with a statement of their own.

It said: "Bray Wanderers FC wish to acknowledge that they are aware of an investigation by An Garda Siochana into a recent fixture involving the Club.

"We are cooperating fully and will be making no further comment until the investigation is completed and we have been presented with the findings."

In July the Seagulls released a remarkable statement where they labelled Wicklow as 'the North Korea of Ireland'.

This match-fixing investigation follows hot on the heels of 12-month suspensions handed out to Athlone Town players Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan for breaching rules relating to manipulated matches and gambling.

The FAI said an investigation was launched following a UEFA Betting Fraud Detection System report demonstrated "clear and overwhelming betting evidence that the course or result" of Athlone’s game against Longford Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on 29 April "was unduly influenced with a view to gaining corrupt betting profits".

The investigation was then widened on 5 May to take a closer look at two other games involving the club.

However, the investigators found that there was insufficient evidence around those games to bring any charges, so the investigation focused solely on the game that took place on 29 April.

Athlone subsequently said they were extremely unhappy with the manner of the investigation and the PFAI have criticised the processes that saw the players suspended.