Bray Wanderers have issued a remarkable statement saying their future is secure and they "have a vision for the future unrivalled by any other football club in Ireland" as they aim to purchase new grounds and rezone the Carlisle Grounds.

Five Bray Wanderers players were seeking to be released from their contracts to find new employment after a period of turmoil at the club and an uncertain remainder of the season, but Bray look set to retain their key men.

They are now planning to rezone their current home which is in the heart of Bray and use the proceeds to fund a new development.

In the statement, new chairman Gerry Mulvey said: "A revolution of football is going to start" and they "will be the leaders not just for Wicklow but for Ireland in this revolt".



The statement read: "We are going to give Wicklow and Ireland something to be proud of where there will be an academy to rival the best in the world. Rest assured, we will execute the delivery of our vision [of] a world class football academy to rival the best in the world.

"To achieve this, yes, we are going to and are in preliminary negotiations to buy a new ground, and will be seeking from Wicklow County Council the rezoning of the land in the Carlisle Grounds with the development proceeds used to fund the construction of what will be the best academy and sporting grounds in the country.

"To keep the club on a sound financial footing and independently fund this academy and club forevermore, we do have a plan on how to do that.

"This will be at no cost to the exchequer or county council."

Mulvey then again promised that Bray’s new approach will involve a football academy comparable with some of biggest clubs in the world.

He said: "Eventually when we have succeeded in our vision creating the best centre of excellence in Ireland, based on academies such as Barcelona, Manchester United and other in that calibre, [it will lead to] creating the best production line of players in Ireland.

"We will hand the facility and sustainable business over to a trust who will protect the club and the development of football in Wicklow and Ireland long after our collective lifetimes."

The statement concluded by saying ideally the club would quote Conor McGregor to counteract any criticism of the plan but said that "those afraid and living [in] fear, rest assured fear has no place in Bray Wanderers".