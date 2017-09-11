Eamon Dunphy ran the rule over the weekend's Premier League action, labelling Jose Mourinho "petulant and silly", issuing a warning for Everton boss Ronald Koeman and airing his desire to see either Chris Hughton or Michael O'Neill one day manage the Republic of Ireland.

Mourinho was involved in a touchline spat with Mark Hughes during Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Stoke City, afterwards refusing to shake his counterpart's hand.

Dunphy told RTÉ 2fm's Game On that it was typical of an immature streak that runs through the Portuguese man, and said Hughes was right to react to it.

"I think Mark told him to F off," said Dunphy. "I'm pretty good at lip-reading! He's no shrinking violet Mark Hughes.

"Anyone who remembers him as a player, he's a hard man. Mourinho is petulant and silly. He's not a very stable character.

"I don't think Mark Hughes did anything wrong. He was probably winding Mourinho up. It was good for his team, and I thought he was right in the circumstances. It's churlish, childish, petulant, use whatever word you want. He's a very, very immature guy."

Everton spent big in the summer, bringing in the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney (albeit on a free), Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane in an unprecedented spending spree for the club.

They were hammered by Tottenham at Goodison Park on Saturday, and Dunphy said their new boys need to settle fast: "Everton were shocking. They'd too many youngsters playing.

"Too many new players coming into a team at once is never good. Like Ireland, they missed Seamus Coleman badly. It will take a while to gel. He's got to be careful Ronald Koeman. He's lucky he's not managing Crystal Palace!

"They were completely destroyed by Spurs. Everton need to get their act together very quickly. Their expectation is to be a top six or seven team. The way they played on Saturday, that won't happen."

The RTÉ soccer analyst had praise for ex-Ireland full-back Chris Hughton, who has made a decent start with newly promoted Brighton in the top flight. They beat West Brom at the weekend 3-1 to make it a win, a draw and two losses, and Dunphy spoke of his respect for the manager.

"Chris is a gentleman, a great record in the game, not just at Brighton but at Newcastle before that," he said.

"He's never been treated particularly well, doesn't shoot his mouth off in the press. He'd be great.

"And I think Michael O'Neill, what he's doing with Northern Ireland is amazing. They've got two Premier League players and he's just done extraordinary work. It's very inspiring."