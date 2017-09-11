Frank de Boer has been sacked by Crystal Palace after just four games in charge, Press Association Sport understands.

The 47-year-old Dutchman has endured a nightmare start, failing to take a point from any of the club's first four Premier League matches since taking over in the summer and it is understood the club have now terminated his contract.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is reported to have been lined up to succeed De Boer.

Hodgson is expected to take over

The club confirmed de Boer's departure in a brief statement.



"Crystal Palace Football Club have this morning parted company with Frank de Boer," it said.



"We would like to thank Frank for his dedication and hard work during his time at the Club. A new manager will be appointed in due course and we wish Frank the very best of luck for the future."



De Boer's 77-dayreign is the shortest in the Premier League era.



Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Burnley where Palace wasted several good chances, left them joint bottom of the table having failed to register a goal.



The last English top flight club to lose their first four games without finding the net was Preston North End in 1924.



De Boer, who replaced Sam Allardyce, presided over home defeats by newly-promoted Huddersfield Town (0-3) and Swansea City (0-2) and away losses to Liverpool (0-1) and Burnley.



His only victory came in the League Cup against second-tier Ipswich Town.

