Shane Long admits that Ireland are going about things the "hard way" again but believes they can still make it to the World Cup in Russia.

A 1-0 defeat to Serbia, coupled with Wales’ win in Moldova, means Ireland sit in third place in Group D and are realistically battling with the Welsh for second place.

Both of Ireland’s two most recent major tournament qualifications came via the play-offs and the Southampton man is adamant that because of that pressure-game experience, they are still in with a shout.

"We know it was a big turning point in the group but it’s still in our hands," Long told RTÉ Sport.

"We’ve got to do it the hard way now – three points against Moldova and go to Wales and have to win, and that’s what we plan to do.

"We’ve been there before. Just remember the Italy game in the Euros, when we’re asked the question we normally stand up.

"It’s all in our hands, we have to do it the hard way but we can still do it."

Thumping finish from Kolarov after smart pass by Kostic. 1-0 to Serbia #IrlSer #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/BQ3RtAbJtY — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 5, 2017

While Martin O’Neill’s men restored some pride with an improved performance from the dismal 1-1 draw in Georgia last Saturday, they came out of the double-header with just a single point.

Long, who won his 75th cap, felt that they deserved something against the group leaders.

"I don’t think we did a whole lot wrong, I thought we played really well," the 30-year-old Tipperary native added.

"It’s weird, we didn’t really perform against Georgia and came away with a point, we did well tonight and came away with nothing.

"It’s frustrating but we’ll learn from our mistakes. Moldova at home, hopefully we can get a win there and then it’s all to play for against Wales."

Asked what the boss said to the players after the game and how they would regroup for the Moldova and Wales double-header next month, Long said: "He was proud of us, the way we performed, we really gave it everything tonight but the over-riding feeling is frustration because getting one point from six [is not good enough].

"The chances just didn’t come our way I suppose. I thought we played really well, limited them.

"It was a great finish from Kolarov but I think they’ll feel over the moon to come away with a win because I think we deserved a lot more from the game, a few goals would be nice. I don’t think we are doing a whole lot wrong.

"Hopefully, our luck will turn a little bit in the next few games and hopefully I’ll go back to the club, get a few more minutes on the pitch and bring that form in."