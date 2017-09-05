The Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualification hopes suffered another setback as they fell to defeat against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium.

Martin O’Neill’s men now trail the Group D leaders - who played the last quarter with 10 men following the dismissal of Nikola Maksimovic - by five points and lie in third, one point behind Wales, who won 2-0 in Moldova.

It has now become a chase for second place and a potential play-off showdown with the Welsh, against whom Ireland play their final group game on 9 October after the sides play Georgia and Moldova respectively.

The only goal of the game came in the 55th minute when slack marking by Ireland allowed Aleksandar Kolarov to fire home.

O’Neill made two changes from the side that trudged out of Georgia with a point on Saturday: Wes Hoolahan, who overcame a groin issue, coming in for Harry Arter and David Meyler replacing Glenn Whelan.

The players were greeted by the famous Lansdowne Roar as the game kicked off but Ireland still had to survive a nervous start.

Serbia almost managed to puncture the raucous atmosphere straight away and the Irish net might have bulged as soon as the second minute but Duffy threw himself in front of a piledriver from Matic after Meyler dwelt on the ball in the box.

But the Boys in Green soon found their feet, held on to the ball in midfield and threatened - Shane Duffy having a header correctly ruled out for offside.

Cyrus Christie was a threat down the right flank.

Cyrus Christie was making inroads on the right, while Shane Long forced Vladimir Stojkovic to tip over from 20 yards when he got a run on Branislav Ivanovic.

By the 20th minute it was a completely different looking Ireland team to the one that drew 1-1 in Georgia.

A goal would have been no more than Ireland deserved but there was to be no breakthrough.

Serbia were still able to make the odd foray forward and really should have taken the lead in the 32nd minute, Darren Randolph pawing away Aleksandar Mitrovic’s weak effort from six yards out.

Again a poor clearance from Meyler, sitting in front of the defence, leading to the chance.

Robbie Brady and Hoolahan combined to put more pressure on the visitors’ goal and it was soon their turn to hoof the ball high into the Dublin night sky.

A Meyler nutneg on Filip Kostic in the corner, followed soon after a by a 50-yard track-back and tackle by James McClean raised the decibel level at Lansdowne Road.

Ireland were marginally on top without ever looking completely comfortable at the back, Antonio Rukavina another attacker who should have done better with a pull-back from the byeline, again on Christie’s flank.

The spring remained in Ireland’s step after the break with Long and Walters busy in attack. Rukavina went in referee Cuneyt Cakir’s book for a late challenge on Ward.

But ten minutes into the half, Ireland were to pay the price for loose marking at the back.

Another weak clearance handed possession back to Serbia, the ball came to Kostic on the edge of the box, he picked out Kolorov’s run, the out-of-position Irish defenders were playing catch-up and the Roma man smashed an unstoppable first-time shot high past Randolph from 14 yards out.

Daryl Murphy replaced Hoolahan with 30 minutes left as Ireland stuck two up front, the question was who was going to supply them?

Then Serbia threw Ireland a lifeline with 22 minutes to play.

Maksimovic saw red for a professional foul on Murphy, who had blindsided the defender with a late run.

Brady, however, could make nothing of the free kick and was booked as he chased down a breakaway. McClean followed soon after and both miss the Moldova game.

The hosts looked for a penalty, Murphy seemed to be held back from attacking substitute Calum O’Dowda’s centre. Captain for the night Walters screamed at the ref but he was not interested.

Christie, Murphy and Conor Hourihane had efforts on goal as Ireland pressed late on but the attack were blunt when it counted and Ireland must regroup to get their campaign back on track.

Ireland: Randolph; Christie, Clark, Duffy, Ward (72 O'Dowda); Meyler (79 Hourihane), Hoolahan (62 Murphy), Brady, McClean; Walters (capt), Long.

Serbia: Stojkovic; Vukovic, Maksimovic, Ivanovic (capt); Rukavina, Milivojevic, N. Matic, Kolarov; Kostic (72 S. Mitrovic), A. Mitrovic (79 Prijovic), Tadic (81 Gudelj).