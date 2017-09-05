David Meyler believes that Ireland were the better team in their 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat against Serbia in Dublin and that they should have taken all three points.

Aleksandar Kolarov lashed home the only goal of their qualifying clash at the Aviva Stadium after 54 minutes with a left-footed drive from 15 yards which cannoned in off the bar.

The visitors then had Nikola Maksimovic sent off for a professional foul on Daryl Murphy after 68 minutes but Ireland could not find an equaliser.

The defeat comes on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw in Georgia and while Ireland put in a much better display against Serbia, they still came away with nothing.

"There was a lot of words said after Saturday’s performance," Meyler said. "I think every single player went out there with the backroom staff, we were well prepared, we gave it everything for that game.

"I think we deserved something, probably three points. They had two good chances, Randolph made a great save in the first half which you would expect him to make being a good goalie.

"We were unfortunate with the second one, Kolorov has stuck it in the back of the net but overall for the 90 minutes I think we were the far better side.

"In football you don’t always get you rewards and tonight we haven’t."

Despite their precarious position in the group, Meyler remains confident that Ireland can overcome the deficit and make it to Russia next summer.

Ireland still have to play Moldova and then Wales in a potentially crucial final group-stage fixture in October in Cardiff and two wins would mean at least a second-place finish.

"We can't have too many regrets. We poured our heart and soul into the performance and gave it everything.

"We are hugely disappointed but we have been in this situation before, our aim is to win those two games and I believe we will.

"It's not dead. We've got two games left. We're still in a good position, we've got Moldova at home and Wales away."