Richie Towell's move to Rotherham United is the chance for him to relaunch his career with Brighton and Hove Albion, according to Seagulls boss Chris Hughton.

Towell agreed a season-long loan deal with the Millers last night after a year and a half of frustration at Brighton.

He's struggled to gain first-team football since his move from Dundalk, though the Premier League club did extend his contract until 2019 in a morale-booting show of faith back in May.

Now the midfielder heads to Rotherham, currently 19th in League One, for a fresh start and more game time.

"Richie wants to play regularly and this is an ideal opportunity for him to do that," Hughton told Brighton's official website.

"It’s a move that benefits all three parties: the player, ourselves and Rotherham.

"Richie is a great professional that always works hard in training, and this will provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team matches."

Rotherham manager Paul Warne was thrilled to get his man, commenting: "He is a player I have looked at for a long time, after we made a concerted effort to bring him here in January.

"He has been on my radar ever since, and I am honoured that he has agreed to come and join us.

"What attracted him to me was his unbelievable energy. He falls into the type of player that I want here, and I know he will embrace the opportunity.

"By opting to leave Brighton, he has shown a real desire to go and play and I think he will fit right in with the way we want to play."

Meanwhile Republic of Ireland defender Marc Wilson has joined the Irish contingent at Sunderland.

Simon Grayson has snapped up the Antrim man from Bournemouth on a one-year deal.

Wilson, 30, spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom but heads for the Stadium of Light hoping to impress and force his way back into Martin O'Neill's plans.

He'll be greeted by some familiar faces: John O'Shea, Aiden McGeady and Darron Gibson are on the books at the Black Cats.