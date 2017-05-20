Richie Towell has been given a huge vote of confidence by Brighton and Hove Albion, who have extended the Dubliner's contract until 2019.

Chris Hughton said this week that the former Dundalk midfielder would be going on loan to a Championship club next season rather than helping the newly promoted Seagulls to establish themselves in the Premier League.

Towell moved across the water at the start of 2016 following a stunning campaign with the Lilywhites, but opportunities to impress have been few and far between.

Hughton's plan to ship him out on loan seemed to be an ominous sign for the 25-year-old, but the club have shown a lot of faith in Towell, who has been singled out for praise by his boss in the past.

"I'm sure this won't come as a major surprise to most people - and we hope the four players we have offered new contracts will be with us next season for our first season in the Premier League," Hughton told the club's website when revealing Towell, David Stockdale, Gaetan Bong, Steve Sidwell and Niki Maenpaa had all been offered new deals.

Last Wednesday, Hughton spoke about his plans for Towell, wqith a move away from the Amex Stadium on the cards.

"Players like Rohan (Ince) and Richie will go out on loan," he said.

"We have been really delighted with Richie but we are very keen for him to get out on loan to the Championship next season."