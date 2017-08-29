Martin O'Neill has only Georgia on his mind as the Republic of Ireland prepare for a crucial World Cup qualification double-header.

On paper, next Tuesday's Dublin clash against Group D table-toppers Serbia is, potentially, the defining game on the road to Russia for this Irish side, but before that they must negotiate a tricky trip to Tbilisi on Saturday.

Injuries have ruled out James McCarthy (hamstring) and Jeff Hendrick (quad), while Eunan O'Kane reported into camp but has since returned to his club due to an ongoing groin complaint.

Jonathan Walters (ankle) didn't take a full part in training as a precautionary measure on Monday but is due to train today. He'll be given every chance to prove his fitness.

"Jon is always upbeat, which is great," said O'Neill.

"If he doesn't train but declares himself fit I will be happy. He has done so in the past and done well.

"Jon has been brilliant for us. He's great around the place and is a fantastic member of the squad."

On Hendrick, O'Neill added: "Jeff hasn't ruled himself out of the Serbia game. The Saturday game [against Georgia] might come too early for him, but if he's feeling half decent during the week he might put himself forward. We'll see how that goes.

"Eunan O'Kane came in to be assessed but unfortunately has been ruled out with an injury."

O'Neill is taking nothing for granted, given that the Georgians proved extremely awkward opposition at the Aviva Stadium last October when a Seamus Coleman goal sank the plucky visitors. They deserved a draw.

Ireland are only behind Serbia on goal difference and have an opportunity to sit clear at the top of the group when the dust settles in eight days' time.

"The first game is the most important for us," added O'Neill after naming his revised 25-man squad.

"It's really important for us to try and come away with something from the game. We'll prepare ourselves for Serbia after that, and only after that.

"I think [Georgia] have a number of really decent players.

"They caused us all sorts of problems in the first half of our game but then they did the same to Wales and, in fairness, took the lead against Serbia and missed a decent chance to make it 2-0 so it will be a tough game for us.

"When I look at a lot of the Eastern European teams, there are skilful players, very decent technically, and it's a matter of getting that sort of camaraderie about them.

"They are definitely a talented side."

