Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has named his 25-man squad for the World Cup qualifying games against Georgia and Serbia, with Sean Maguire and Kevin Doyle among those to miss out.

Both Maguire and Doyle were included in the provisional squad for the crucial double-header but O'Neill has cut both of them, opting to take just four strikers with him to Tbilisi.

Maguire has impressed at Preston North End since arriving from Cork City in the summer and at 23, appears to have his international future ahead of him but for Doyle, this latest exclusion could signal the end of his international career.

Jonathan Walters, Shane Long and Daryl Murphy are all included as expected up front, with David McGoldrick of Ipswich also getting the nod.

Aston Villa's Scott Hogan, who is understood to have committed his international future to Ireland, misses out with clearance not arriving in time.

There is also no place for Aberdeen's Adam Rooney, who returned from injury at the weekend to score the winning goal that sent his side to the top of the SPL as they beat Partick Thistle 4-3.

Injuries have ruled out James McCarthy (hamstring) and Jeff Hendrick (quad), while Eunan O'Kane reported into camp but has since returned to his club due to an ongoing groin complaint.

Keiren Westwood (knee), David Meyler (knee) and Jonathan Walters (ankle) did not take a full part in training, as a precautionary measure today but are due to train with the rest of the Irish squad on Tuesday.

Aiden McGeady and David McGoldrick are both due to report into camp tomorrow after being granted extra time due to personal reasons.

The squad will have three more sessions there before departing for Tbilisi on Thursday for the game against Georgia. They then return to Dublin for their September 5 clash with Serbia at the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town)