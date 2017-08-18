FRIDAY 18 AUGUST

Cork City v Sligo Rovers, Turner's Cross, 7.30pm (Live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player)

First faces 11th in our live TV game tonight.

Runaway league leaders Cork City continue their inexorable march to the title while Sligo come in search of desperately needed points for their relegation fight.

City’s last league outing was a 1-0 win away to Drogheda United; since then they have lost 1-0 to Shamrock Rovers in the EA Sports Cup and begun their defence of the FAI Cup with a 1-0 win away to Bray Wanderers.

The Bit o’ Red drew 0-0 with Bray last Tuesday and remain two points away from safety in what is a congested bottom half of the table.

This will be the third meeting of the teams in the league this season, with City having won the previous two games, both by two goals to one.

Team news

Cork City: Alan Bennett returns from suspension. Johnny Dunleavy and Alec Byrne are both long-term injury absentees while Robbie Williams is a doubt.

Sligo Rovers: Jamie McDonagh returns from suspension but Daniel Kearns is absent with a hamstring problem.

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork): "Sligo have a lot of very good players but, with three going down this year, if you get a bad start, which happened them this year, it turns into a scrap. They are certainly good enough to get out it. Every team that plays us is raising their game and we know how difficult the game will be."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo): "One point isn’t good enough for the position we’re in and this game is like the Dundalk one where we were written off somewhat. We need to find that fighting spirit from that night."

Bray Wanderers v Drogheda United, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Drogheda United will be looking to record back-to-back victories at the Carlisle Grounds after ending a 15-game winless run last Sunday against Evergreen in the first round of the FAI Cup.

The Drogs are bottom of the table and nine points adrift of safety with just eight games remaining and Pete Mahon is well aware that tonight presents a final chance for his side to begin a great escape from relegation.

Team news

Bray Wanderers: to follow

Drogheda United: Kevin Farragher, Gavin Brennan, Sean Brennan and Stephen Elliott all miss out through injury though Drogheda welcome back Thomas Byrne from suspension.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "We're running out of games. We need to get a couple of wins to drag ourselves back into contention and realistically that has to start Friday night. The mood in the camp has been much better in recent weeks and I think that can be seen in the performances even if results haven't really gone our way."

Galway United v Shamrock Rovers, Eamonn Deacy Paerk, 7.45pm

Relegation-threatened Galway United return to league action after mixed fortunes in the Cups.

Dundalk were victorious at Eamonn Deacy Park in the EA Sports Cup and United required extra time and penalties against Killester to earn a second round FAI Cup tie against St Patrick's Athletic.

The Hoops meanwhile knocked Cork City out of the EA Cup to reach the final of the competition and got the better of Glenville at Tallaght Stadium in the FAI Cup.

On Tuesday, Stephen Bradley's side overcame Limerick at the Markets Field thanks to goals from David McAllister and Ronan Finn.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Graham Burke is available after suspension. Sam Bone (cheekbone) and Roberto Lopes (illness) return but Luke Byrne (hamstring) is doubtful and Simon Madden is out.

Galway United: have a full-strength squad at their disposal.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United): "If you can come away with a win in a game like this, it's a massive boost for everybody and it instils real belief. It will be tough, it's a big ask, but I don't think it's mission impossible and I think we are confident of going out there and giving it a right go."

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "We've obviously won the last few games against them but some of them have been tight and I'm sure it'll be no different tomorrow."

St Pat's Athletic V Finn Harps, Richmond Park, 7.45

The Saints will be looking to maintain a superb run which has seen them claim five wins in their last six games in all competitions.

To do that, Liam Buckley’s side will be have to hope for a reversal in fortunes against their Donegal opponents as in the two previous meetings to date, Ollie Horgan’s Harps side have claimed victories.

It's a real six-pointer as both sides are on 27 points, just two clear of the drop zone.

Team news

St Pat's Athletic: Killian Brennan serves a one match suspension while defenders Gavin Peers and Darren Dennehy remain on the sidelines through injury. New goalkeeper Lukasz Skowron could make his debut.

Finn Harps: Caolan McAleer is suspended, while Packie Mailey (knee) and Gareth Harkin (back) are doubtful. Damian McNulty returns from suspension.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat's Athletic): "Friday night will be another tough game. Harps have recorded several impressive results over the season to date and have signed a few players recently so we know it will be another challenging game against them."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "It’s going to ‘backs to the wall’ stuff at Richmond Park. At home Pat’s have to go for the win and if we’re not switched on for the 90 minutes then we’ll be in big trouble. Our lads need to be make it very difficult for them to get on their attacking game. If we can do that we have a chance and hopefully we can get something out of the counter-attacks."