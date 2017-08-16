Seanie Maguire regards his recent international call-up as recognition for what he achieved with Cork City in 2017.

Maguire - whose call-up had been urged by some supporters while he was still playing for Cork City - was included last Monday in the 39-man provisional squad for Ireland's upcoming qualifiers against Georgia and Serbia.

Speaking on RTÉ2FM's Game On tonight, Maguire said he was informed of his inclusion by his club manager Alex Neill on Monday morning.

"He (Martin O'Neill) didn't have a chat with me one on one. The gaffer (Alex Neil, Preson manager) pulled me in on Monday morning and just said you've been called up to the 39-man provisional squad.

"I was obviously delighted. In the back of my head, I was hoping I was going to get called up, get my move to Preston and go on from there.

"I'm just delighted that I got the recognition for what I did with Cork for the past six months.

"I owe a lot of Cork City. All the boys and especially John Caulfield. I wouldn't be in the position I'm in if it wasn't for that man. He gave me the opportunity to go down and play with such a big club and great club as Cork City."

Maguire was the top scorer in the Airtricity League Premier Division in 2016, scoring 18 goals. But in 2017, he scaled new heights, hitting a remarkable 20 goals in 21 League appearances and helping Cork City to a virtually unassailable lead in the title race.

He scored on his debut for Preston North End in a pre-season friendly against Burnley. He started his side's opening game of the Championship game, a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday, though has not started the two games since, coming on in the final 20 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat away to Derby County.

Maguire first dipped his toe into English football when he signed for West Ham United as an eighteen year old in early 2013, whereupon he was soon sent out on loan to Sligo Rovers and Accrington Stanley.

Maguire says he didn't handle setbacks with great maturity during his first spell in England but insists that he is better equipped for the challenge, both mentally and physically, this time around.

"The first time I was out in England, being on loan at Accrington, sometimes when you're left out of the team, you lose confidence. And you deal with things immaturely.

"This time around, it's going to be a lot different. Even if I see myself out of the team, I'm not going to lose that confidence. I'm going to keep that confidence. Obviously, I'm a lot more mature than I was going over at 18 to West Ham.

"I've matured not only off the pitch but on the pitch. Mentally and physically, I'm a lot stronger. Hopefully, that can stand to me coming over this time around. And hopefully I'll show people why I've been signed to this level."