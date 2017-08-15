Shamrock Rovers kept up the pressure on Derry City in their quest for European football with a two-nil win on Shannonside.

Goals from Dave McAllister and Ronan Finn sealed the points on a night where the Hoops didn't have to leave second gear.

Limerick made three changes from Saturday's win over Cobh Ramblers. Stephen Kenny, John O'Flynn and Garbhan Coughlan were replaced by Shane Duggan, Dean Clarke and home debutant Peter Berki.

Rovers reverted to a traditional back four, making four changes in the process. Graham Burke, Dean Carpenter, Aaron Bolger and Michael O'Connor exited the lineup. They were replaced by Ryan Connolly, James Doona, Brandon Miele and Dave McAllister.

The opening stages were played at snail's pace, bar one big chance for the home side, who are struggling for goals. Good link-up between Chiedozie Ogbene and new boy Peter Berki produced a big opportunity for former Hoop Dean Clarke.

A tidy one-two on the edge of the box allowed the winger to go one-on-one with Tomer Chencinski but he shot wildly over the bar much to the disgust of the home faithful.

The visitors took over from here. Calm, patient build-up between Connolly, Finn and McAllister created space to operate in, but Rovers couldn't find the finishing touch they sought.

Good anticipation from Brendan Clarke and clever positioning from Dave O'Connor ensured the Blues stayed level in the early stages, but the Limerick boss would have been content at the half hour mark.

Limerick's robust 4-4-2 kept Bradley's men at bay for forty minutes but they would eventually fall behind to another set piece.

McDonald's charges performed well in Dundalk, but gave up three goals from set pieces. As Brandon Miele swung in his right wing corner, no Limerick player got within three yards of him. He duly powered a header beyond Clarke.

The result was put beyond doubt within fifteen minutes of the restart as Rovers took control of the game.

A hopeful dead ball into the box wasn't cleared properly by Tony Whitehead. Ronan Finn gained possession inside the box, skipped past a challenge and curled a beautiful effort beyond the reach of veteran stopper Brendan Carke.

Limerick struggled to mount any meaningful attack throughout the second half, as they continue to kick themselves towards the relegation mire.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter, Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, David O'Connor; Lee-J Lynch, Bastien Hery, Shane Duggan (Rodrigo Tosi, 66), Dean Clarke (Stephen Kenny, 56); Peter Berki (Grabhan Coughlan, 56), Chiedozie Ogbene.

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Simon Madden, Dave Webster, Lee Grace, Trevor Clarke; Ryan Connolly (Aaron Bolger, 78), David McAllister; Brandon Miele, Ronan Finn, James Doona (Cameron King, 66); Gary Shaw (Michael O'Connor, 83).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).