Leinster Senior League outfit Crumlin United will get a crack at Airtiricty League Premier Division heavyweights Dundalk in the second round of the FAI Cup, while Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne are set to clash at Tolka Park.

The draw was made exclusively live on Soccer Republic and gave the Dubliners another meeting with Stephen Kenny's men. Twelve months ago they met in the third round, the Lilywhites cruising into the quarter-finals with a 5-0 win.

Dundalk trounced Derry City 4-0 to set up a clash with Crumlin, who dumped out First Division strugglers Wexford.

Elsewhere Shamrock Rovers will travel to Tolka for a Dublin derby against Shels, conquerors of Waterford in the first round.

Rovers edged out Glenville in Tallaght and will be hoping for another good cup run having booked their place in the EA Sports Cup decider.

Holders Cork City host Athlone, who are above only Wexford in the First Division. The Leesiders beat Bray 1-0 at the Carlisle Grounds on Saturday, while Athlone hammered Ballincollig 5-0.

St Pat's and Galway United meet in Inchicore, with Limerick's match-up against Finn Harps the only other all-Premier Division fixture.

Longford Town's reward for their shock victory against Sligo Rovers is a trip to non-league Bangor Celtic, Drogheda United face Cobh Wanderers at United Park and Bluebell United take on Cabinteely.

All ties will be played on the week ending Sunday, 27 August, with times and dates to be confirmed.

FAI Cup second-round draw

Shelbourne v Shamrock Rvrs

Bangor Celtic v Longford Town

St Pat's v Galway Utd

Cork City v Athlone Town

Limerick v Finn Harps

Bluebell Utd v Cabinteely

Drogheda Utd v Cobh Wdrs

Crumlin Utd v Dundalk