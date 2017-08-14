Stephen Ward has penned a fresh two-year deal with Burnley to cap a few days to remember for the 31-year-old defender.

The Dubliner cracked home a terrific volley at Stamford Bridge to help the Clarets to a shock 3-2 win against Chelsea on Saturday, and was named in Martin O'Neill's provisional Republic of Ireland squad for the September World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Serbia.

Now he's committed to the Turf Moor club with a contract extension that will keep him there until the summer of 2019, with the option of another year.

"I’m delighted to have signed," he told the club's website.

"It’s just great to be part of a club like this at the minute and hopefully we can have another successful season."

Ward joined Burnley three years ago from Wolves - via Brighton, who he played with for a year on loan - suffering relegation from the Premier League in an injury-disrupted first campaign.

However he helped Sean Dyche's side earn promotion the following season and played a big part in a successful return to the top flight.

Ward's international team-mate Kevin Long signed a new three-year contract with Burnley two weeks ago.

Long, who joined the club from Cork City in January 2010, made his first Premier League start in the 2-2 draw against West Brom in May, which guaranteed the Clarets another season with the big boys.