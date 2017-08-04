Burnley defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The Republic of Ireland international, 27, the Clarets' longest-serving player, had one year left on his previous deal.

"I am delighted," Long said. "It's been going on for quite a while now so it's nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years.

"It caps what's been a fabulous few months for me. Coming into the team at the end of last season was great and then to make my international debut for Ireland over the summer was a dream.

"Here at Burnley, we've secured another season in the Premier League, so this is a club going in the right direction and it's a pleasure to be a part of that."

Burnley sold fellow central defender Michael Keane to Everton for #30million earlier this summer and Long is hoping to build on his three Premier League appearances last season.

"I've been here a long time and probably haven't played as much as I'd have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength," he added.

Long, who joined the club from Cork City in January 2010, made his first Premier League start in the 2-2 draw against West Brom in May, which guaranteed the Clarets another season in the top flight.

He made his first senior international appearance for the Republic in a friendly against Mexico in June and his competitive debut followed in their World Cup qualifier against Austria soon after.