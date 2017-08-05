Sligo Rovers fell further into the relegation mire as they could only pick up a point at home to St Patrick's Athletic following an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Kyle Callan-McFadden had given Rovers the lead with his maiden goal for the club on 33 but substitute Kurtis Byrne secured what was a deserved point for the Saints 19 minutes from time.

Sligo spurned a golden opportunity to take what would have been a crucial three points with the final act of the game when debutant Vinny Faherty was unable to convert from close range after Pat's net minder Conor O'Malley deflected Benny Igiehon's shot into the path of the Galway man.

The result sees Rovers remain three points off safety, while Pat's move back level on points with Finn Harps, two spots above the drop zone.

It was Pat's who went close first during a thoroughly absorbing first half.

Paul O'Conor, once a Setanta Sports Cup winner with Sligo, tested Micheál Schlingermann with a powerful effort from 25 yards on his debut for the Inchicore side.

Saints' target man Christy Fagan was hugely unfortunate to see his wonderful cushioned volley clip the crossbar on its way over with 20 minutes played.

Sligo gradually settled and began to create chances of their own. Igiehon did well to step in front of his marker but could only head wide from Daniel Kearns' cross at the back post mid-way through the half.

While O'Malley was alert to push Rhys McCabe's bending free-kick to safety two minutes later.

The pressure was on Rovers to take points from this game following Galway's win over Finn Harps which saw the Bit O'Red fall further back in the race for survival.

So the joy was plain to see when the Showgrounds erupted on 33 minutes as the home side hit the lead. Callan-McFadden throwing his body on the line to meet Regan Donelon's corner and send a determined header past the stranded O'Malley.

Rovers boss Ger Lyttle was forced to withdraw debutant Greg Moorhouse early in the second half after the winger sustained a head injury. He was replaced by fellow new boy Jamie McDonagh, who was involved in the game's next opportunity just past the hour mark. The Belfast man threading the ball through to Igiehon whose hesitant effort was easily blocked down by O'Malley.

Conan Byrne saw his vicious effort from 25-yards cannon back off Schlingermann's crossbar at the other end on 69. Just moments before the Dubliners levelled the game.

Kurtis Byrne giving Schlingermann no chance whatsoever as his thunderous effort from the edge of the area ripped its way in to the top corner of the Rovers net.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; Craig Roddan (Vinny Faherty 77); Daniel Kearns (Raffaele Cretaro 36), Rhys McCabe, John Russell, Greg Moorhouse (Jamie McDonagh 53); Benny Igiehon.

St Patrick's Athletic: Conor O'Malley; Michael Barker, Jordi Balk, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Paul O'Conor (Kurtis Byrne 67), Owen Garvan; Conan Byrne (Ian Turner 83), Killian Brennan, Billy Dennehy; Christy Fagan.

Referee: Ben Connolly