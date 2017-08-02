Republic of Ireland record goalscorer Robbie Keane could be set for a move to India to link with former Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Teddy Sheringham at Atletico de Kolkata.

The well-travelled Dubliner has been without a club since leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of last year.

He scored 92 times in his five seasons with the club, and has been keeping himself sharp by training with Airtricity League Premier Division side Shamrock Rovers in recent months.

Eralier this month Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp admitted he wanted to snap up the veteran striker to help guide his squad to promotion in the Championship.

"Robbie Keane is a proper player; a great professional and infectious character," he said.

"He's a great trainer. He would be wonderful around the dressing room, showing people how you become a top-class pro for so many years."

Keane had also been linked to a a move to Rovers but the former Inter Milan, Leeds United, Liverpool, and Spurs man looks destined for one more adventure abroad, with the Irish Sun reporting he is set to be lured to a league which only runs from 1 October to 18 December.

Sheringham took the reins at the Indian Super League club in mid-July.