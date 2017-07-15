Former England and Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has been appointed as head coach of Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata.

The 51-year-old Champions League winner, who also played for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, has managed Stevenage and takes over at the reigning ISL champions, who also won the title in 2014.

The Indian club made the announcement on their Twitter feed with a photo of Sheringham and a short statement which read: "We give you our head coach for the 4th edition of the @IndSuperLeague, Teddy Sheringham! #ATK #AamarBukeyATK."