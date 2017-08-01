Shamrock Rovers have revealed that they completed deals for Collinstown FC duo Dean Carpenter and Darren Clarke ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Carpenter, who is a versatile defender, and winger Clarke have been training with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club for the last month, with both players featuring in friendlies against Celtic and Burnley during that time.

Rovers also added Galway United central defender Lee Grace to their squad on transfer deadline day.

Speaking of his new acquisitions from the Leinster Senior League, Hoops boss Stephen Bradley said: "Dean's one that I wanted to get this season from Collinstown.

"We had him in training with us for nearly five weeks. I think he's a player that has shown some good potential and it'll be interesting to see how he gets on between now and the end of the season.

"He's fitted into the group really well. He's a good defender, he knows the game. He understands the game and I think he'll do well for us.

"Darren is another one we see potential in, but different to Dean in that he's not ready to play for us right now.

"He can play off both feet, he's very quick and direct. Darren can only benefit from being in training with us every day and hopefully as time goes on he's ready to go and make an impact on the squad. But he's one that we're very much looking down the line with."