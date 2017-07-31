Sligo Rovers have completed the signing of forward Greg Moorhouse and winger winger Jamie McDonagh ahead of the closing of the League of Ireland transfer window.

Former Glenavon striker Moorhouse has signed a contract until the end of the current SSE Airtricity Premier Division season, having scored 10 league goals with the Glens last season in the NIFL.

"Hopefully I can come in and score some goals," said Moorhouse, who will be hoping to help his new side move clear of the relegation zone.

"I was here on Saturday night for the Dundalk game. The signs were good. The result was deserved. There is a lot of fresh faces coming in and we can pull together and get some results."

Belfast native McDonagh signs from Greenock Morton, after opting to leave the Scottish Championship club due to family reasons.

"I was with Morton last season and I'd say I had a really good season," said McDonagh. "I played 38 games I think. I missed home and I was living away from my baby so I thought it was best to move back home and try to get a team in Ireland or in Northern Ireland. I'm happy to be here and I think it'll be best for my career."