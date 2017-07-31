The Soccer Republic panel praised both Cork City and Bohemians after the Gypsies inflicted the league leaders’ first league defeat of the season at Turner’s Cross.

The champions-elect came out the wrong side of the result for the first time in 23 Airtricity League games, yet are still just 11 points away from wrapping up the title.

Declan Devine was fulsome in his praise for what the Leesiders have done this season.

"I think what John Caulfield has achieved with that group of players has been nothing short of sensational," he told viewers

"In all my time ever watching and being involved in League of Ireland football, it’s an unbelievable achievement, but now that monkey is off their back."

Fellow analyst Alan Cawley paid tribute to the visitors after backing last week’s derby win over Shamrock Rovers with an unexpected three points on Leeside.

"It’s an unbelievable result," he said.

"I think out of their 10 wins in the league, seven have been away from home.

"Now they are sitting sixth in the table and just three points adrift of their biggest rivals Shamrock Rovers and hot on their heels."