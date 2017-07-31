The invincible run is finally over on Leeside, as George Poynton’s penalty just beyond the hour mark condemned John Caulfield’s men to their first league defeat in 2017 after 23 games.

Conor McCarthy’s foul on Ishmael Akinade compounded a difficult evening for the youngster, not aided by a City frontline that continues to misfire, despite creating a wealth of opportunities to at least come away with a point.

The Rebel Army set to work early and peppered Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple with early shots, in particular Karl Sheppard, who tried a number of times to get the better of the visiting captain with little success on a number of occasions.

Achille Campion was making his first league start for the Leesiders, and almost guided Shane Griffin’s centre with the outside of his right boot after a good one-two with Dooley, but the ball squirmed wide.

The Gypsies were holding their own, but the most of their chances were self-inflicted by their hosts, with Conor McCarthy extremely relieved to see Ciarán O’Connor drill his effort straight at Mark McNulty having robbed the youngster at the edge of his own penalty area.

An extended period of added time in the opening period for an early Warren O’Hora head injury that forced him off saw an attempted City clearance bounce to the feet of Ishmael Akinade, who did well to buy himself space, thwarted by a fine McNulty save from close range.

Like last Friday's win against Galway United, the Rebel Army had a fine chance to grab their first goal just after the start. Bolger and Campion had opportunities to open the scoring, with the Frenchman’s free header from eight yards out frustratingly directed across the goal and wide in front of the 3,590 in attendance.

The hosts dominated from the winner to the end, desperately trying to keep their unbeaten league record in-tact into its sixth month, and former Sligo striker Campion forced Supple into another tidy save from a driven half-volley.

Despite their domination the hosts struggled to manufacture any standout chances, with Campion’s header well held by a Bohemians custodian who excelled on the night.

A defiant home support held on well after the final whistle to affirm their title credentials; that much certainly isn't in doubt, but with a League Cup semi-final on the horizon and an FAI Cup title to defend, the question remains how to solve a problem like Maguire.

Cork City: M McNulty; S Beattie, C McCarthy, R Delaney (R Williams 46), S Griffin; G Bolger, G Buckley; K Sheppard, J Keohane (K Sadlier 67), S Dooley (C Ellis 82); A Campion.

Bohemians: S Supple; D Casey (D Hayes 70), W O’Hora (D Byrne 11), R Cornwall, I Morris; G Poynton, F Sule, O Brennan, K Ward, C O’Connor; I Akinade (D Corcoran 67).

Referee: R Rogers (Dublin).