The Football Association of Ireland has revealed that SSE Airtricity League attendances have grown by an impressive 48.8% since last season.

Since league confirmed an average increase of 17% at the beginning of May, attendances have continued to grow, with all but two of the SSE Airtricity League clubs experiencing growth.

With over 291,500 spectators attending 219 games across the Premier and First Divisions, average game week attendances have now hit 12,680.

The highest attendance so far this season was 6,746, which came in the top-flight clash between league leaders Cork City and champions Dundalk on Saturday, 25 March at Turner's Cross.

Both Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers enjoyed strong home crowds in week 17 as 3,643 people attended the home match v Cork City at Oriel Park, while 3,728 spectators went to the Dublin derby against St. Patrick's Athletic in Tallaght Stadium.

Top 10 average attendances

4,324 Cork City

2,922 Dundalk

2,761 Shamrock Rovers

1,940 Bohemians

1,702 Limerick

1,674 Sligo Rovers

1,530 Waterford

1,521 St. Patricks Athletic

1,320 Derry City

1,319 Finn Harps

Top five individual matches

6,746 Cork City v Dundalk, 25 March, Turner's Cross

5,362 Cork City v Bray Wanderers, 28 April, Turner's Cross

5,275 Cork City v Derry City, 7 April, Turner's Cross

5,178 Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 3 March, Tallaght Stadium

4,901 Cork City v Shamrock Rovers, 26 May, Turners Cross

Top five combined series

16,923 Series 1

16,298 Series 2

15,161 Series 11

15,126 Series 8

15,111 Series 7